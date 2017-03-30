Vulnerable Democrat warns donors of pitfalls of blocking Trump Supreme Court nominee

1:55 Gov. McMaster: The people of South Carolina are taxed enough Pause

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference; vote planned for Thursday

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today

0:38 League of Women Voters' Lynn Teague explains support for birth control bill

1:21 Columbia fireflies get stadium ready for the new season

1:38 Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

1:14 Previewing the NCAA Final Four games in Phoenix