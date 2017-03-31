Dear women: You can’t read. Your hair looks bad. And stop shaking your head.

10:13 South Carolina basketball Coach Frank Martin reflects on the death of Fidel Castro Pause

2:12 SC Rep. Joe Wilson wages bet with fellow Congressman over Final Four game

0:37 South Carolina basketball players show off dunks during NCAA Final Four practice

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:47 A'ja Wilson, Gamecocks are ready for business in Dallas

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

1:01 Secret 'Bachelorette' filming spot for date 1 block from downtown Bluffton

1:48 USC social media strategist C.J. Lake discusses how USC's handles have capitalized on the Final Four run

0:56 South Carolina basketball practice in 60 seconds at the Final Four