Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are worth as much as $741 million, White House filings reveal

2:12 SC Rep. Joe Wilson wages bet with fellow Congressman over Final Four game Pause

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

0:40 Hundreds of gamecock fans show up to watch the women's basketball team play in the final four in Phoenix

1:55 Dawn Staley explains the recipe to defeat UConn

0:56 South Carolina basketball practice in 60 seconds at the Final Four

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:31 The Gamecocks are ready for action in Dallas

3:14 'It's incredible': Dawn Staley reacts after historic Gamecocks win