Today at the SC State House: Ports Authority and corruption probe

South Carolina legislators may have reached a decision on Gov. Henry McMaster’s two nominees to join the board of the S.C. Ports Authority.
The ports’ oversight commission is considering statewide appointments at the State House on Tuesday.
Lawmakers delayed voting on the nominees two weeks ago, citing an ongoing probe into corruption at the State House, including ties between the Ports Authority and the Quinn consulting firm named in state indictments.
In the midst of the investigation, the Ports Authority dropped payments to the firm last week.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 9 a.m. Pet Care and Humane Treatment Study Committee, Blatt Room 410
▪ 9 a.m. South Carolina Teaching Fellows, Blatt Room 110
▪ 9 a.m. Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 11 a.m. Review and Oversight Commission on the South Carolina Ports Authority, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon recess of the House) Majority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ 2:30 p.m. Conference Committee on H.3726, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ 4:30 p.m. SC Progressive Legislative Caucus, Blatt Room 305
