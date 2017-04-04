Former legislator says corruption probe won’t affect his Citadel appointment

A former state legislator does not expect his ties to a political consulting firm named in a State House corruption probe to affect his appointment to The Citadel’s governing board.
Former state Rep. Jim Harrison, now the state code commissioner, told The State he has testified before a statewide grand jury investigating State House corruption about the Richard Quinn & Associates consulting firm. However, the Richland Republican, a former part-time Quinn employee, said he has been assured he is not a target of that investigation.
Lawmakers are expected to vote to appoint the Richland Republican, a 1973 Citadel graduate, to the public Charleston military school’s 14-member board of visitors during a joint session Wednesday of the General Assembly.
Harrison’s opponent for the post, incumbent Tee Hooper of Greenville, told The State he pulled out of the race last week because he did not think he could win.
The vote comes amid tensions at the State House about the scope and direction of special prosecutor David Pascoe’s investigation into State House corruption. The ongoing probe has toppled the former Republican House speaker and led to the indictments of two other powerful GOP lawmakers.
Now, state investigators are looking into Richard Quinn & Associates, an influential, Columbia-based political consulting firm that advises some of the Palmetto State’s GOP elite, including S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Harrison, an attorney who retired from the S.C. House after 23 years in 2012, has ties to the Quinn firm as a former client and part-time employee.
As a legislator, the Richland Republican paid RQA $30,367 between October 2009 and August 2010 for consulting, mailing, printing and website design work, according to ethics filings that date to 2008.
Harrison said he worked at the firm as a part-time employee between 2000 and 2012, helping with political campaigns.
Harrison said his testimony before the statewide grand jury centered on Richard Quinn and his firm, a GOP institution since its founding in 1978.
Harrison said he provided the grand jury with background information on who worked at the firm and who kept its records, and also answered general questions about RQA’s operations.
“I was assured I wasn’t a target,” Harrison said. “I provided some background information on Richard Quinn.”
Harrison said he does not expect to fall victim to the anxieties that last month stalled a vote on two of Gov. McMaster’s nominations to the S.C. Ports Authority board, which last week cut its ties with Quinn’s firm.
A Senate panel two weeks ago delayed confirming McMaster’s nominees to the Ports Authority board, citing a need to further investigate their ties to RQA. However, that same panel Tuesday OK’d the two appointments after vetting the nominees’ testimony.
“I don’t think the General Assembly should be paralyzed while waiting for Pascoe to complete his investigation and lay all the cards on the table, wherever they fall,” said state Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, who chairs that panel. “We still have to move forward, which is why I’m moving forward with these two appointments.”
Grooms said he has no concerns about Harrison’s ties to RQA.
“He would be a great Citadel board member,” Grooms said. “I also have to believe that if Jim had done anything that would warrant him not serving, he would have withdrawn his candidacy. I’ve got confidence in Jim Harrison.”
Harrison currently is the state code commissioner, working to merge new laws enacted by the General Assembly into the S.C. code of laws. He also is director of the Legislative Council, overseeing employees who research and draft bills for legislators.
Harrison said he plans to keep that job, which paid him $155,301 in 2015.
Harrison said he has long wanted a spot on The Citadel’s governing board. He says he hopes to be on the search committee for the military school’s next president after Lt. Gen. John Rosa retires in 2018.
Harrison donated $2,000 from his campaign account to The Citadel’s foundation in September 2014, one of a number of account-draining donations to nonprofits or charities, according to S.C. ethics filings.
“I’m at a point in life where I can devote the time and energy to serve in that position,” said Harrison.
Incumbent Hooper told The State he gave up his candidacy for reappointment to The Citadel board last week. “I just didn’t feel like I could win,” said Hooper, whose six-year term on the board ends this year. “I felt that Jim Harrison was too strong.”
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
