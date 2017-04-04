‘Nepotism is a factor of life’ for Trump children, Eric Trump says

Eric Trump does not dispute that he and President Donald Trump’s other children have benefited from nepotism.
He just doesn’t think that’s the sole reason he and his siblings are successful.
“Nepotism is kind of a factor of life,” Eric Trump told Forbes during an interview in February. “We might be here because of nepotism, but we’re not still here because of nepotism. You know, if we didn’t do a good job, if we weren’t competent, believe me, we wouldn’t be in this spot.”
Eric Trump and brother Donald Trump Jr. are now in charge of The Trump Organization, which owns hotels, golf courses, other real estate properties and a winery in Virginia.
President Trump has faced questions about nepotism in his administration after naming son-in-law Jared Kushner as a senior adviser to the president. Kushner has a large profile in the White House, having been tasked with a number of initiatives, including Middle East peace, innovation in government and China. Kushner was in Iraq this week.
Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who is married to Kushner, is now an unpaid federal employee working in the White House. By working unpaid, Kushner and Ivanka Trump are able to avoid anti-nepotism laws.
