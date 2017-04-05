Today at the SC State House: Who’s in charge of ethics?

Today, the House legislative ethics subcommittee is reviewing three candidates for the state Ethics Commission.
The panel will screen Gov. Henry McMaster’s political party appointment to the commission, Childs C. Thrasher. Legislators will also take a look at the House majority and minority party appointments to the board, Donald H. Jackson and Victor Li, respectively.
Last month, the ethics commission hired Steven Hamm as its new interim director, after longtime director Herb Hayden retired at the end of 2016.
▪ 8:30 a.m. Executive Subcommittee of the House Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 8:30 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Jerry Govan), Blatt Room 305
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. House 3-M Subcommittee III, Local Government, Corrections Affairs and Non-Medical Licensing Boards on H.3547 and H.3751, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9 a.m. House Legislative Ethics Subcommittee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary General Laws Subcommittee on S.114, S.275 and H.3138, Blatt Room 108
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. South Carolina Home Educators Association, Blatt Room 110
▪ Noon - 2:00 p.m. Legislative Luncheon: South Carolina Technical College System (Members Only), State House Grounds
