Today at the SC State House: Cross over day

Today is effectively “cross over” day at the S.C. State House.
Bills that don’t make it out of one chamber of the Legislature and into the other Thursday could require a special motion to make it onto the schedule for either house before the Legislature wraps for the year in the second week of May.
Some bills could still technically reach the cross over threshold Monday, but the Legislature is expected to take a “spring break” next week.
The Senate will get right to work and has no other meetings scheduled for Thursday, while the House has the following meetings on its calendar.
▪ 9 a.m. House Legislative Ethics Committee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on H.4014, Blatt Room 521
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) SC General Assembly Women's Caucus, State House, 3rd Floor Conference Room
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) House Legislative Ethics Committee, Blatt Room 511
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: South Carolina Treasurer's “Future Scholars,” Blatt Room 112
