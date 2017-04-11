McMaster raises nearly $1 million in race for SC governor

COLUMBIA S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has raised close to $1 million in his bid to stay in his seat next year – a challenge beginning with what could be a tough GOP primary.
The Richland Republican reported raising $961,015 from late January through March, giving him an advantage over GOP challenger Catherine Templeton, who hauled in $702,340 since January.
McMaster’s totals include $160,000 he reported raising in one day after he took office.
What once promised to be a crowded contest for an open seat for the governor's office now has become McMaster's seat to lose.
Then-S.C. Lt. Gov. McMaster took over as the state's chief executive in January when Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become a U.N. Ambassador under President Donald Trump. At that point, several would-be gubernatorial hopefuls went in other directions.
However, a labor lawyer from Mount Pleasant also is a former S.C. labor and environmental agencies chief, Templeton is gearing up to compete with McMaster.
Former lieutenant governor and state Sen. Yancey McGill, a Republican who switched parties after serving in office as a Democrat, has been fundraising to run in the Republican primary, but had not filed his report as of early Tuesday morning.
