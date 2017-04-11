Burdette and Cash in SC Senate runoff; Young gets nod in Aiken

Former Pendleton Mayor Carol Burdette and Powdersville businessman Richard Cash will meet in an April 25 Republican runoff for the South Carolina Senate District 3 seat in Anderson County.
Burdette received 31 percent of votes, compared to 26 percent for Cash. A runoff is needed to settle the contest since no candidate collected a majority of the votes Tuesday.
Former state Rep. John Tucker finished third in the eight-person race with 23 percent of the votes.
A total of 7,880 votes were cast, representing a turnout of almost 11 percent.
Since no Democrats are running, the winner of the Republican runoff is almost certain to win a May 30 special election for the seat that Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant gave up in January. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Bryant's term which ends in 2020.
District 3 covers the northern half of Anderson County.
Tucker collected the most in campaign contributions for the primary with $49,145, followed by Cash with $33,975 and Burdette with $26,130. Each of the three candidates spent campaign money to run TV ads touting their campaigns.
Efforts to repairs South Carolina's roads and ethics reform were the dominant issues in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's primary.
GOP NOMINEE DECIDED IN HOUSE RACE
In Aiken County’s House District 84 primary on Tuesday, county council chairman Ronnie Young won the Republican nomination.
The Aiken Standard reports Young received 848 votes to opponent Jeff Waters’s 165.
Young will face a Democrat, Jennifer Lariscey, and Constitution Party candidate Lance Weaver, in the May 30 general election for the S.C. State House seat.
