Hollings statue to be unveiled in Charleston

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the key speaker Monday when a statue is dedicated in Charleston to former Democratic U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings, a Charleston newspaper reported.
Hollings served as South Carolina’s U.S. Senator for 38 years, but was jokingly referred to as the state’s “junior” senator, because he served alongside former U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond. Thurmond served from 1954 until 2003.
When Thurmond died six months after leaving office at age 100, Biden offered the eulogy at his funeral.
Joining Biden in honoring Hollings will be U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, Gov. Henry McMaster, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and former Mayor Joe Riley, according to the Post and Courier.
The statue of Hollings will be unveiled in the garden of the J. Waties Waring Judicial Center, which was formerly called the Hollings Judicial Center. Hollings, a World War II veteran who also served as South Carolina governor and lieutenant governor, reportedly requested the name be changed to honor Waring.
Waring, a federal judge who was the son of a Confederate soldier, had a significant impact on the civil rights movement and was once ostracized by many in the white community in his hometown of Charleston.
Hollings’ statue will be placed beside a statue of Waring at the 2 p.m. ceremony.
