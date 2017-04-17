McGill trails in GOP cash race for governor

Yancey McGill raised $57,543 in the first three months of 2017 toward his bid to win the Republican nomination for governor, falling far short of his competitors’ opening hauls for the year.
Gov. Henry McMaster raised nearly $1 million from January through March, and Catherine Templeton, a former chief of the state’s health and labor agencies, raised almost $700,000 in the same duration, according to their reports.
In a report filed with the state Friday, missing a Monday midnight deadline, the Williamsburg Republican reported raising $386,514 since he became the first candidate raising money for the seat almost a year ago.
McGill also reported having about $101,538 in cash to spend. Far ahead, McMaster had more than $905,315 and Templeton and $691,440 left to spend at the end of March.
A long-time Democratic state senator, McGill gave up his seat in 2014 to fill a vacancy in the lieutenant governor’s office. McGill said he decided to switch to the GOP because he leans Republican on issues such as spending and abortion.
