Where do SC lawmakers stand on gerrymandered districts?

S.C. lawmakers soon will be put on the spot about gerrymandered districts.
A former Democratic political operative on Monday launched an effort to ask every S.C. legislator whether he or she supports creating an independent commission to draw the state’s political districts.
Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Legislature currently control that process, and most districts are so one-sided that party primaries typically decide elections.
The poll’s responses will be posted publicly on a website as they roll in.
“There is a significant number of legislators in both parties who support independent redistricting,” said Tyler Jones, a former spokesman for the S.C. House Democratic Caucus who organized the Fair Lines for South Carolina Project. “Our project will simply try to determine who supports the idea, who doesn’t, and who remains undecided.
“After the results are in, we’ll know how all legislators currently stand and how many votes are needed in both chambers to pass an independent redistricting bill.”
S.C. Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, earlier this year filed that independent redistricting bill, saying it would take “politics out of the process.”
That proposal has gone nowhere.
Critics have said letting lawmakers control the redistricting process has led to fewer competitive races as legislators strike deals to protect incumbents by drawing districts that favor one political party over another. Incumbents from both parties have benefited from the process.
Voters in just 28 percent of the state’s legislative districts had a choice of more than one candidate on the ballot last November. Critics say that discourages would-be candidates from seeking public office and weakens the democratic process.
Jones said the polling idea stemmed from Twitter interactions with GOP legislators who, “to his surprise, pledged their support for independent redistricting.”
Jones and a team of three S.C. college students were set Monday to begin polling legislators by phone, email and social media.
