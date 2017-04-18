Today at the SC State House: Firearm bill comes to the Senate

Open, permitless carry of firearms will take the next step to becoming reality in South Carolina on Tuesday.
A Senate judiciary subcommittee is taking up a measure that would loosen the state’s firearm regulations to allow gun owners to carry their weapons, openly or concealed, in most public places without applying to the state for a permit. Supporters call the measure the “constitutional carry” bill.
S.449 is similar to a measure that passed the House after Republican lawmakers voted to limit debate on the measure. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he would sign the bill should it reach his desk.
The same subcommittee will also discuss S.430 today. That bill would tighten the punishment for sale of a firearm that violates state or federal laws.
Elsewhere at the S.C. State House:
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Cultural Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9:30 a.m. Judiciary Subcommittee on S.576 and H.3886, Gressette Room 307
▪ 10 a.m. Finance Property Taxation Subcommittee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. House Executive Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 10:15 a.m. Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee on H.3132, H.3587, H.3817, H.3824 and H.3885, Gressette Room 407
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Committee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Business, Commerce, and Administrative Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Education and Public Works Motor Vehicles Subcommittee on S.488, H.3267, H.3646 and H.3989, Blatt Room 433
▪ 2:30 p.m. House Agriculture Subcommittee on S.465, S.570 and H.3929, Blatt Room 410
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1½ hours after the House adjourns) 3-M Subcommittee IV, Military and Public Affairs on H.3775, Blatt Room 427
▪ 3 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Senate adjourns, whichever is later) General Subcommittee on H.3428, H.3440, H.4062, H.4073 and H.4074, Gressette Room 207
▪ 4 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Senate adjourns, whichever is later) Judiciary Subcommittee on S.430 and S.449, Gressette Room 308
Who’s Schmoozing Who:
▪ 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon: Certified South Carolina “A South Carolina Taste,” State House Grounds
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments