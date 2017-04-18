Politics & Government

April 18, 2017 10:38 AM

Gov. McMaster announces pick for next inspector general

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday tapped a 25-year FBI veteran as the state's next inspector general.

The Richland Republican said he wants Brian Lamkin of Blythewood to head the state agency that investigates allegations of fraud, waste, abuse and other wrongdoing in state government.

Lamkin has spent the past four years as an investigator in the inspector general’s office. He would replace Patrick Maley, also a former FBI veteran, who left the office in February for a new job at the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

“To have a man of this background who is willing to serve the state is good news for the state,” McMaster said.

The inspector general’s office, which has seven staffers, was established in 2012 under former Gov. Nikki Haley. McMaster’s nomination first must be confirmed by the S.C. Senate.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

