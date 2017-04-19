Today at the SC State House: Calling a ‘convention of the states’

Among the other business at the S.C. State House today, a Senate panel will decide if the country needs to change its constitution.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss a proposal that will have South Carolina formally call for a “convention of states” to amend the U.S. Constitution.
The convention – which will meet if called for by two-thirds of the states, or 34 out of 50 – would “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government” through a balanced budget amendment, according to S.547.
Resolutions with similar language have already been passed by 29 other state legislatures. Under the bill, South Carolina could join the march to the first constitutional convention since 1787.
Elsewhere at the S.C. State House:
▪ 8:30 a.m. State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.346, S.403, S.517, S.547 and H.3442, Gressette Room 407
▪ 9 a.m. Joint Bond Review Committee Special Subcommittee, Gressette Room 408
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Education K-12 Subcommittee, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Public Works Transportation Subcommittee on S.344 and S.444, Blatt Room 433
▪ 9 a.m. House Ethics Committee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9:30 a.m. Jasper County Legislative Delegation, Blatt Room 201
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Subcommittee on S.337 and S.400, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Fish, Game and Forestry Subcommittee on H.3601 and H.3665, Gressette Room 308
▪ 10:30 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Subcommittee on H.3742, Gressette Room 207
▪ 11 a.m. Senate General Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Transportation Committee, Gressette Room 207
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on S.214, S.351, S.381 and H.3684, Blatt Room 523
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on S.61, S.78, H.3107, H.3439, H.3831, H.3832 and H.4065, Blatt Room 521
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Education and Public Works K-12 Subcommittee on S.462, H.3057, H.3060, H.3618, H.3820, H.3837 and H.3920, Blatt Room 433
▪ 2 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Senate adjourns, whichever is later) Senate General Subcommittee on H.3125, H.3538, H.3823 and H.3898, Gressette Room 209
▪ 3 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Senate adjourns, whichever is later) Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.451, S.560, S.580 and H.3209, Gressette Room 207
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Education and Public Works Higher Education Subcommittee on H.3068, Blatt Room 427
Who’s Schmoozing Who:
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: American Legislative Exchange Council, Blatt Room 112
▪ 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon: Jasper County Chamber of Commerce “Shrimp Boil,” State House Grounds
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments