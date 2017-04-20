Today at the SC State House: Senators on anti-Semitism

A contentious battle over what should and shouldn’t be labeled anti-Semitic is moving from the S.C. House to the Senate.
This morning, a Senate subcommittee on higher education will hold a hearing on H.3643, a bill that would mandate S.C. colleges and universities that would define anti-Semitism for the purposes of evaluating on-campus conduct.
The bill was attacked by free speech advocates and pro-Palestinian student groups when it was proposed in the House. Opponents argue the intent of the bill is to limit discussion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on campus by labeling critics of Israel as anti-Semites.
But backers of the bill dismiss those concerns, saying the bill is necessary to counter a rising tide of anti-Jewish acts. The House approved the bill by an overwhelming margin last month, by a vote of 103-3.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 8:30 a.m. Senate Agricultural Subcommittee on H.3531 and H.4003, Gressette Room 207
▪ (Immediately following adjournment of the Agricultural Subcommittee) Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Reg. No. 4735 and on H.3215, H.3441 and H.3879, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Criminal Laws Subcommittee on S.173, S.271 and H.3818, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry: Business and Commerce Subcommittee on S.200 and S.297, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee on S.107 and S.213, Blatt Room 515-A
▪ 9 a.m. House Education Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Subcommittee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee on S.105, S.234, S.359, H.3883 and H.4036, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. House Healthcare and Regulatory Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee on S.58, S.404, H.3082, H.4006 and H.4077, Blatt Room 521
▪ 9:30 a.m. Senate Education Subcommittee on Higher Education on H.3311 and H.3643, Gressette Room 408
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Labor and Employment Subcommittee on H.3927, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.100, S.101, S.533 and H.3150, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Medical Affairs Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ (At the call of the Chair) House Legislative Ethics Committee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 2 p.m. Legislative Group (Rep. James Smith), Blatt Room 305
▪ 2 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Senate adjourns, whichever is later) Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.159, S.431, S.516, H.3176 and H.3429, Gressette Room 209
Who’s Schmoozing Who:
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: South Carolina Clean Energy Business Alliance, Blatt Room 112
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments