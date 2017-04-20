Lindsey Graham on President Trump so far: 'I am all in'

Sen. Lindsey Graham may have been one of Donald Trump’s fiercest critics during the 2016 campaign, but these days he’s thrilled with the president’s military and foreign policy stance.
“I am like the happiest dude in America right now,” the South Carolina Republican said Wednesday on Fox & Friends. “We’ve got a president and a national security team that I’ve been dreaming of for eight years."
“So in 80 days he’s done more to correct the world, President Trump, than Obama did in eight years," he continued.
In recent days, Trump has broken from the "America First" stance he advocated for on the campaign trail and has taken a far more hawkish view on foreign policy, including firing missiles at Syria and dropping a bomb on Islamic State targets in Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., that said while Iran was complying with the Iran nuclear deal, the administration was reviewing "Iran’s role as a state sponsor of terrorism."
“Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror, through many platforms and methods. President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national security interests of the United States,” the letter reads.
Graham called the letter “music to my ears.”
The senator also had kind words about Vice President Pence’s trip to Asia, where he issued a stern warning to North Korea.
"If I were Kim Jong Un, whatever his name is, I would listen to Mike Pence," Graham said, referring to the leader of North Korea. "The fact that the vice president of the United States went to the DMZ, looked across the way and said, 'We’re watching you' — Donald Trump is not going to let this nutjob in North Korea get a missile to hit America. And if I were North Korea and China, I would start thinking anew about the president of the United States."
"We will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response," Pence said in Japan on Wednesday. "The United States of America will always seek peace but under President Trump, the shield stands guard and the sword stands ready."
Graham said that Trump — who once gave out his personal cell phone number during a campaign feud — now calls him to check in.
"I am all in, Donald. Keep it up. I’m sure you’re watching, don’t let these guys talk you out of being tough,” Graham said, speaking directly to Trump, who is known for watching cable TV.
Comments