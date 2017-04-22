More Videos

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

0:31 This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church

1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads

1:04 Elected official commits crime, pays for special election bill

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:50 Why are people so angry?

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

4:20 Highlights from the President's address to Congress