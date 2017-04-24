Fate of SC pension bill lies with governor

A proposal aimed at ensuring South Carolina can pay state retirees the benefits they’ve been promised is awaiting the governor’s pen.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has until midnight Tuesday to sign or veto a bill aimed at pumping money into the state’s retirement system – short about $20 billion needed to cover retirement benefits that have been promised. Without action from the governor, the bill will become law.
If the bill becomes law, government workers, including S.C. teachers, would contribute 9 percent of their pay into the retirement system, up from the 8.7 percent they contribute now. That change would take effect July 1, adding $42 million a year to the retirement system.
State employers also would pay more into the system, starting with a 2 percent – or $236 million – increase starting July 1. The amount would increase by 1 percent – or $118 million – each year until 2022, when the state’s contribution would reach $827 million a year, or 18.56 percent of state employees’ pay.
The proposal’s opponents are pushing the governor to veto the bill, saying S.C. taxpayers should not be responsible for picking up a majority of the tab to shore up the state pension system.
