Trump ‘jokes’ Haley could be replaced

There was a bit of awkwardness at President Donald Trump’s lunch with United Nations diplomats when he made an undiplomatic comment about Nikki Haley, his ambassador to the U.N.

In front of the UN Security Council, President Donald Trump jokingly says... Ambassador Nikki Haley "can easily be replaced." pic.twitter.com/Gwi8CifDZ6 — Nigel Robertson (@thetopstoryWYFF) April 24, 2017

Trump was kicking off Monday’s lunch with 14 ambassadors of countries on the U.N. Security Council – its top decision-making body – when he asked the room if they liked Haley, the U.S. ambassador.

Trump said that if they didn’t, “she could easily be replaced.”

The comment sparked some awkwardness, but seemed to be taken in jest. Haley and others gathered around the lengthy table laughed.

Trump quickly assured Haley her job was safe. “I promise, we don’t do that,” Trump said, and praised Haley for doing a “fantastic job.”

Haley is currently the president of the Security Council, a job that rotates monthly between the five permanent members of the council; the U.S., Britain, China, France and Russia.

Haley has been one of the Trump administration’s most vocal members, taking a tough line on Russia and Syria and telling North Korea not to give the U.S. “a reason” to fight.

Haley, a Republican from Lexington, served as South Carolina’s governor for six years before resigning to join the Trump Administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.