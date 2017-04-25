Today at the SC State House: Gamecocks take the floor

Even with just a few weeks left in the 2017 session, S.C. lawmakers will pause their legislative business on Tuesday to honor the state’s national champions.
The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team will take the floor of the S.C. House for a joint session of the legislature at noon to celebrate their national title win earlier this month.
But there are bills on the calendar as well. The House will vote today on a bill, H.3240, to recognize all other states’ concealed carry permits when gunowners travel with their weapons to South Carolina. Meanwhile, supporters of a bill to allow the medical use of marijuana plan a “citizens lobby” day to push for passage of a bill this year.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 9 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter), Blatt Room 427
▪ 9 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Cultural Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Medical Affairs Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10:30 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell), Blatt Room 318
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Committee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. South Carolina School Board Association, Blatt Room 108
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (Upon recess of the House) House Majority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ (30 minutes after the House adjourns) Labor, Commerce and Industry Public Utilities Subcommittee on S.428 and H.4022, Blatt Room 403
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee on S.289 and S.334, Blatt Room 511
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns) House Education and Public Works Motor Vehicle Subcommittee on S.456, Blatt Room 433
▪ 2:30 p.m. House Agriculture and Natural Resources Agricultural Subcommitte on H.3929 and H.4163, Blatt Room 410
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) House Judiciary Committee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 3:30 p.m. House Agriculture Wildlife Subcommittee on S.367 and S.443, Blatt Room 410
▪ 4 p.m. (or 15 minutes after adjournment of the Senate, whichever is later) Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.159, S.431, S.516, H.3176 and H.3429, Gressette Room 308
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
