Trump’s border wall goes wanting, and conservatives shrug

0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world Pause

0:24 Nikki Haley confirmed UN Ambassador

0:58 Coming next: Megafarm growing produce for Frito-Lay pumps billions from Edisto River

4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding

1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother

2:01 Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good

1:34 Frank Martin's new outlook after tasting Final Four experience

2:05 Fans buzz on South Carolina baseball team's slump