Richard Cash gets SC Senate nomination in Anderson GOP race

Richard Cash is likely headed to the S.C. Senate after he secured a victory in the Republican runoff in District 3 on Tuesday.
Cash defeated Carol Burdette in the Anderson County vote with 54 percent of the vote, according to the Anderson Independent Mail, out of 8,975 votes cast. The race had a turnout of about 12 percent.
After his victory over Burdette, Cash still has to be formally elected the state’s newest senator in a May 30 special election. But since no non-Republicans filed in the district, Cash is almost certainly headed to the Senate.
The seat came open when former Sen. Kevin Bryant was chosen to become South Carolina’s new lieutenant governor, after Henry McMaster replaced Nikki Haley in the Governor’s Mansion.
This was the third attempt at elected office for Cash, a Powdersville businessman. He previously ran for Congress, where he lost to Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, in the 3rd District GOP runoff in 2010. In 2014, he was one of several challengers to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, in the Republican Senate primary.
Burdette and Cash were the top two candidates in an eight-person Republican primary on April 11. Burdette came first in the primary two weeks ago with 31 percent of the vote.
This was also the second attempt at office by Burdette, the former mayor of Pendleton. In 2016, she narrowly lost to Bryant in the GOP primary.
After getting the most votes in April 11 primary, Burdette has only won 3 precincts so far in the SC Senate GOP runoff. @independentmail— Kirk Brown (@KirkBrown_AIM) April 26, 2017
Cash campaigned as a Christian conservative against the more pragmatic Burdette, who serves as president of the United Way of Anderson County.
He was boosted in the two-week campaign by endorsements from Bryant, state Rep. Jonathon Hill and Rep. Joshua Putnam. Three of the Republican candidates eliminated in the primary — James Galyean, Dean Allen and Corey Bott — and the South Carolina Club for Growth also backed Cash.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments