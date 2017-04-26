Today at the SC State House: Personhood and abortion

A bill that would give the unborn the full legal protections of a person will be up for debate at the S.C. Senate today.
S.217, the “Personhood Act,” will extend the right to life beginning at fertilization, and establish that the “right to due process and equal protection... vests at fertilization for each born and preborn human being.”
The bill, before a judiciary subcommittee this morning, would effectively nullify the right of a woman to have an abortion, and, if passed, would almost certainly be challenged in federal court.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 8 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Alan Clemmons), Blatt Room 110
▪ 8:30 a.m. Leadership Pickens, Blatt Room 305
▪ 9 a.m. Joint Bond Review Committee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.217, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Professions and Occupations Subcommittee, Gressette Room 407
▪ 9 a.m. Senate General Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.403, S.517, S.547 and H.3442, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. House 3-M Subcommittee I, Health and Environmental Affairs on H.3819 and H.3822, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House L.C.I. Insurance Subcommittee on S.9, S.254, S.315 and S.463, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. South Carolina Asphalt Pavement Association, Blatt Room 321
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Education Committee, Gressette Room 207
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.100, S.101, S.533, H.3150 and H.3352, Gressette Room 207
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) General Laws Subcommittee on S.115, S.116, S.325 and S.448, Blatt Room 516
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the House adjourns, whichever is later) House L.C.I. Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee on S.279, S.321 and S.366, Blatt Room 403
▪ 3 p.m. House Education and Public Works Committee, Blatt Room 433
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: Absolute Total Care, Blatt Room 112
▪ 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon: South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Legislative “Hospitality Day,” State House Grounds
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
