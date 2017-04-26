Politics & Government

April 26, 2017 9:50 AM

Mike Huckabee is backing this candidate in the 5th District Congress race

By Bristow Marchant

GOP congressional candidate Chad Connelly has scored another endorsement from a national figure in South Carolina’s 5th District congressional race.

Connelly received the endorsement of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Wednesday, less than a week before GOP voters go to the polls to choose their nominee to replace former congressman Mick Mulvaney, now President Donald Trump’s budget director.

“We need leaders in Congress who are capable of leading from the front and being THE driving force for this change,” Huckabee said in a statement. “Chad Connelly is that leader.”

The former presidential candidate and Fox News host said Connelly would “help President Trump enact his conservative agenda” in Congress.

A former state GOP chairman and faith engagement director for the Republican National Committee, Connelly previously received endorsements from U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus; South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens; and James Dobson, the founder of the Christian conservative group Focus on the Family.

The GOP primary in the 11-county district is on May 2.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

