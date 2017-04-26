Politics & Government

April 26, 2017 3:18 PM

Columbia mayor endorses Parnell in congressional race

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

Democratic candidate Archie Parnell has picked up an endorsement from Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin in the special congressional election in South Carolina’s 5th District.

Democrat Benjamin released an endorsement video Wednesday.

“This is your opportunity to send a message to Donald Trump,” Benjamin said, urging voters to “flip the 5th” back to the Democrats.

“Our mayors are on the front lines of some of our biggest challenges,” said Parnell of Sumter. “They are looking for a partner in Washington to get things done. I will be that partner.”

The three-candidate Democratic primary is Tuesday.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world

Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 0:47

Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world
This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church 0:31

This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church
SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:16

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos