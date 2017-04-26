Columbia mayor endorses Parnell in congressional race

Democratic candidate Archie Parnell has picked up an endorsement from Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin in the special congressional election in South Carolina’s 5th District.
Democrat Benjamin released an endorsement video Wednesday.
“This is your opportunity to send a message to Donald Trump,” Benjamin said, urging voters to “flip the 5th” back to the Democrats.
Columbia Mayor @SteveBenjaminSC gives his support to Archie Parnell. & U can 2: https://t.co/dXtra8XzHh and donate https://t.co/PI6aXvODK1 pic.twitter.com/nXza8e6Qw2— Archie Parnell (@Archie4Congress) April 26, 2017
“Our mayors are on the front lines of some of our biggest challenges,” said Parnell of Sumter. “They are looking for a partner in Washington to get things done. I will be that partner.”
The three-candidate Democratic primary is Tuesday.
