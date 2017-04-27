Today at the SC State House: a hearing on anti-Semitism bill

Supporters and opponents of a bill that would define anti-Semitism will have their last chance to speak up today.
A S.C. Senate higher education panel will hold a hearing on H.3643, a bill that would define acts of anti-Semitism on college and university campuses.
Critics say the bill would stifle discussion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on campus, while proponents say the bill would combat a rising tide of anti-Jewish activity.
The House already passed the measure overwhelmingly last month, and supporters hope the bill could become law before the legislative session ends in May.
Elsewhere at the S.C. State House:
▪ 8:30 a.m. House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee, Blatt Room 410
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.451, S.560, S.580, H.3055, H.3209 and H.3789, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Criminal Laws Subcommittee on S.18, S.179, S.199 and H.3208, Blatt Room 516
▪ 9 a.m. House Operations and Management Facilities Management Subcommittee, Blatt Room 317
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. Education Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9:15 a.m. Senate Education Subcommittee on Higher Education on H.3311 and H.3643, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on H.3231, H.3234 and H.3318, Gressette Room 307
▪ 1 p.m. Senate Judiciary Inspector General Screening Subcommittee, State House, Third Floor Conference Room
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 409
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) House Operations and Management Committee, Blatt Room 501
Who’s Schmoozing Who:
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: South Carolina Association of Convenience Stores, Blatt Room 112
