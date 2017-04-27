Richard Cash poised to be Anderson County's next state senator

The morning after winning a Republican runoff for the South Carolina Senate District 3 seat, Richard Cash testified Wednesday at a Statehouse hearing on a bill that would extend constitutional rights to unborn children.
Cash, a Powdersville businessman who leads a group called Personhood South Carolina, spoke in support of the measure. He believes the legislation could serve as a vehicle to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 ruling legalizing abortion.
A state Senate subcommittee passed the "personhood" bill on a 3-2 vote. There is little chance that it will receive final approval before the General Assembly adjourns next month, but Cash said he hopes he will get to vote for the measure as a state senator next year.
Cash is poised to become the next senator from Anderson County after defeating former Pendleton Mayor Carol Burdette in Tuesday's GOP runoff. Cash, who finished second to Burdette in the April 11 GOP primary, received 54 percent of the votes in the runoff. Burdette received 46 percent of the votes Tuesday.
Since no Democrats are running in the race, Cash will be the only name on the ballot in a May 30 special election for the Senate seat Kevin Bryant gave up when he became lieutenant governor in January. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Bryant's term, which ends in 2020.
Cash, 56, received more than twice as many votes in the runoff as he did in the primary. He won 32 of 39 precincts throughout District 3, which covers the northern half of Anderson County. Burdette, 57, won seven precincts, mostly in the area around Pendleton.
A total of 8,975 votes were cast in the runoff, a turnout of 12 percent. Nearly 11 percent of the district's 72,000 voters cast ballots in the April 11 primary.
Katy Smith, Anderson County's elections chief, said "it is not a typical occurrence" to see a larger turnout for a runoff election than a primary.
Cash said his campaign's efforts to reach thousands of voters and a string of recent endorsements contributed to his victory Tuesday.
Bryant, who endorsed Cash last week, said he was pleased with the outcome of the runoff.
He said the only doubt he had about becoming lieutenant governor was whether voters would choose a "conservative champion" to fill his Senate seat.
"Yesterday they did," Bryant said Wednesday.
Cash also was endorsed by state Rep. Jonathon Hill and state Rep. Joshua Putnam, as well as the South Carolina Club for Growth and three candidates who were eliminated in the April 11 GOP primary: James Galyean, Dean Allen and Corey Bott.
Burdette, who narrowly lost to Bryant in a Republican primary last year, said she didn't get enough of her supporters to vote in the runoff against Cash.
"I feel like we ran a great campaign focusing on the issues," said Burdette, who had vowed to push for ethics reform and legislative term limits if she was elected.
Burdette, who is president of the United Way of Anderson County, said she will keep striving to improve Anderson County.
"I don't need the title of 'senator' to continue to serve," she said, "and that is what I plan to do."
Cash's win in the runoff came after he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010 and the U.S. Senate in 2014.
"Campaigns are helpful in making you a better candidate," Cash said, adding that "I am very excited about this opportunity to serve."
Comments