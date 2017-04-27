New DNC chair in Columbia to fire up SC Democrats. Can he keep it clean?

What’s next for South Carolina Democrats after the disappointing 2016 outcome? Democrats will begin the process of answering that question this weekend, starting with a visit from the party’s national chairman.
The featured speaker at Friday’s Blue Palmetto dinner will be Tom Perez, President Obama’s former labor secretary and the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee.
Perez has tried to fire up the Democratic base since he became chairman earlier this year, which has included some more colorful language than politicans normally use. Last month, Perez told supporters Republicans “don’t give a s--- about people” during a Facebook Live appearance.
Could South Carolina ears hear something similar at Friday’s dinner?
“Our current president has used some colorful language himself,” said Jaime Harrison, the outgoing chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party. “I don’t think Tom will use anything he hasn’t used.”
Harrison thinks dinner-goers will hear the chairman speak about the “urgency” of rebuilding the party after a surprise 2016 loss, including a focus on investing in state parties.
Harrison will be heading up an effort to boost state parties as an associate DNC chairman, a re-organization he championed during his own bid to head the DNC.
“We have to make investments in state parties, so we can compete not only to send people to Washington, but to win state races,” he said.
The Blue Palmetto Dinner will be at the Medallion Conference Center on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
DEMOCRATS TO CHOOSE A NEW STATE CHAIR
S.C. Democrats will choose a new state chair on Saturday during the party’s state convention in Columbia.
The two candidates to succeed current chairman Jaime Harrison are Trav Robertson of Anderson, who formerly managed campaigns for Barack Obama and Vincent Sheheen, and Sarah Smith of Pawley’s Island, president of the S.C. Democratic Women’s Council.
Comments