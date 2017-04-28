Nikki Haley headed to Israel in June

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is heading to Israel this summer, according to reports in Israeli media.
The Times of Israel reports that Haley is one of several Trump administration officials heading to the Middle Eastern nation, including President Donald Trump himself.
Haley is scheduled to visit Israel in June, the paper reports, citing Israel’s Channel 2.
Haley is scheduled to arrive shortly after a separate visit by Trump to mark the 50th anniversary of Jerusalem Day, the day Israeli forces captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War, reunifying the ancient capital city.
The former South Carolina governor has become a particularly popular member of the Trump administration in Israel, the Times of Israel reports, for her repeated castigations of anti-Israel bias at the UN.
