Candidates, political committees pour money into 5th District race

Candidates and political action committees have been pouring money into the 5th District congressional race in hopes of getting that 11th-hour boost before polls open Tuesday.
Seven Republicans and three Democrats are vying to represent their parties in a June special election, making a runoff likely – at least in the GOP primary.
A look at who has ads up on TV and the radio, and what they have spent so far:
In the GOP race
Ralph Norman: The Rock Hill real estate developer and former state representative has spent about $263,000 on TV and radio, according to a media-buying report obtained by The Buzz. (Norman said Friday the total is $305,000 when digital and other advertising are included.)
Chad Connelly: The former S.C. GOP chairman, who recently stepped down as the Republican National Committee’s faith engagement director, has spent about $146,000.
State Rep. Tommy Pope: The York attorney and former solicitor – now second-in-command in the S.C. House, where he is speaker pro tem – has spent $94,000.
Tom Mullikin: The Camden attorney has spent $80,000.
Sheri Few: The Lugoff conservative activist has spent $10,405.
In the Democratic contest
Archie Parnell: The former Goldman Sachs senior adviser from Sumter has spent $36,000.
PACs pick their favorite
A couple of GOP candidates have received boosts from political action committees, or PACs.
Hometown Freedom Action Network reported spending $130,300 to buy TV airtime in support of Pope.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Pope said Friday.
Candidates and PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, are barred by law from coordinating their activities. (Wink, wink.)
The PAC’s support more than doubles the pro-Pope dollars hitting the airwaves, making him more competitive with spending by Norman, Pope’s York County colleague and former carpool buddy.
The Rock Hill real estate developer loaned himself $300,000, propelling him to the top in the spending race – a point visually represented by Norman’s campaign ad splashed against the sky on a full-color LED billboard on Interstate 77.
Former S.C. GOP Chairman Chad Connelly received a $12,500 boost from Rampart PAC, which spent the money on digital advertising and production costs.
A couple of Connelly’s allies helped the cause.
▪ A nonprofit called Faith Wins Action donated $15,000 to Rampart PAC. The nonprofit’s registered agent, Randy Page, is a co-director on Connelly’s similarly named faith-based nonprofit, Faith Wins. (Connelly said the two entities are entirely separate.)
▪ Drew McKissick, who worked under Connelly at the Republican National Committee, also donated $5,000 to the PAC. (McKissick is running for S.C. GOP chairman at the party’s May 13 convention.)
His predecessor Nikki Haley would have been on Facebook by now, calling out lawmakers and asking her followers to sound the warning: Get in step or find yourself in her cross hairs.
But throttling lawmakers from the bully pulpit is not S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s style.
After the state Senate passed a gas tax hike last week, making an increase all but certain, the Richland Republican instead was quiet.
No Facebook posts. No public shaming.
McMaster has met privately with House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, about the bill. But he has not reached out to state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, the Florence Republican who runs the state Senate, or Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, who runs the chamber’s GOP caucus.
The quiet from McMaster’s office has some lawmakers hopeful the governor will change his mind about vetoing a gas tax increase, which McMaster promised to do.
“He doesn’t have to approve, but he doesn’t have to veto it either,” said state Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, adding the Senate adopted a way for drivers to recoup some of their higher gas taxes on their state tax returns.
McMaster’s vote likely doesn’t matter. The House and Senate passed their plans with veto-proof majorities.
Asked last week by The Buzz if he is open to changing his mind, McMaster said, “I think I’ve already answered that question.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
