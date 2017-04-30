Outgoing Democratic chairman backs Parnell

Outgoing S.C. Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison has endorsed Archie Parnell in Tuesday’s 5th District Democratic primary.
“Archie understands how policy impacts people, has a sense of compassion and is committed to doing what is right,” Harrison said. “Democrats should come together to support Archie Parnell. Archie is the candidate who can win this seat for the people of South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, and for everyone else around the country who feels like they’ve been forgotten.”
Harrison, who left the state party over the weekend for a full-time job at the Democratic National Committee, joins other prominent Democrats in backing the former Goldman Sachs tax adviser from Sumter.
Parnell, who is running to replace former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, also has endorsements from former state Rep. Bakari Sellers, D-Bamberg; former S.C. Govs. Dick Riley and Jim Hodges; and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. Parnell faces Army veteran Alexis Frank and Indian Land Marine Corps veteran Les Murphy in Tuesday’s primary.
