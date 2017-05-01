SC Gov. McMaster, Trump differ on gas-tax hike

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster still opposes raising the state gas tax to pay for road repairs even as his political ally in the White House is considering the same move.
President Donald Trump told Bloomberg News Monday he would be open to a federal gas tax increase to pay for road improvements.
“It’s something that I would certainly consider,” the president said, adding truckers would back an increase “if we earmarked money toward the highways.”
Asked Monday for reaction to Trump’s statement, McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes said, “The governor has been clear about what he believes is the best path forward, and his position remains unchanged.”
McMaster has said he would veto an increase in the state’s 16.75-cent-a-gallon gas tax, last raised in 1987. The federal gas tax, now a 18.4 cents a gallon, last was raised in 1993.
One of McMaster’s first acts as governor was to ask the Trump Administration to include $5 billion for S.C. roads and bridges in the president’s infrastructure plan. That plan has not yet been introduced.
McMaster was the first statewide elected official to endorse Trump. That move paid off when Trump nominated then-S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, clearing the way for McMaster, then-lieutenant governor, to become governor.
