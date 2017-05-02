SC man elected to national Young Democrats role

At age 29, Florence native Isaac Wilson III is making a name for himself with young Democrats at a national level.
Over the weekend, Wilson was elected to serve as deputy director of the Young Democrats of America’s Southeast region – a national position that covers multiple states.
Young Democrats of America is the nation’s largest organization for Democrats in the age 18-to-35 demographic, and it works closely with the Democratic National Committee.
Wilson said he plans to use his new title to reach some of the untapped markets in entrenched Republican states in the South that often go ignored by Democrats.
“The Democratic Party missed the mark in 2016 by not helping young voters understand the importance of their vote, and Hillary’s campaign didn’t do a good job of reaching those young, rural voters,” he said. “Traditionally, those votes do go to Republicans, but we can’t continue ignoring those areas. We have to let them know we haven’t forgotten about them.”
Wilson has served with the organization since 2006 and served as treasurer in 2014. In addition to being deputy director, he's also current chair of the organization’s rural caucus.
He takes a grassroots activism approach to the new Democratic movement and said everything starts locally.
“When you change the scope of local elections, the city council races and the mayoral races, you can expand from there,” Wilson said. “Focusing on getting those Democratic wins locally will produce greater results than going for those at the top out the gate. I'm going to be promoting young Democrats running for local office across the Southeast.”
Wilson made local headlines ahead of the June 2016 Democratic primaries during his run for an at-large Florence City Council seat, his first campaign. He fell short of that spot but ended with more than 12 percent of the vote.
Despite that loss, he said running for another local position is definitely something his considering in the upcoming election cycles.
“My passion is bullying prevention and advocacy, so I’d love to be involved in the school district,” Wilson said. “I take the notion from Sen. Clyburn, who lost his first three campaigns but continued to run and won. I’m going to keep on going and keep pushing for the Democratic Party.”
Comments