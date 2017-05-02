This airline just told Congress it will stop overbooking flights

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina Pause 1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting 1:14 Gamecocks still in mix for Hokies commit Bryce Thompson 5:48 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 loss to Kentucky 1:05 Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training 1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother 0:31 JT's Kia Every One.mp4 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified at a hearing Tuesday on customer service concerns following incidents on flights, including one in which a passenger was dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat. C-SPAN