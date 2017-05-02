Sanford wants SC coast to decide on Trump’s oil-drilling proposal

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, is pushing his plan to block President Donald Trump from opening yo the S.C. coast to off-shore drilling.
Sanford introduced the Coastal Economies Protection Act on Friday, shortly after Donald Trump signaled his intent to allow oil exploration and drilling off the Atlantic coast.
Sanford reiterated his opposition to the proposal in a Facebook post Monday.
“There have been a series of moratoriums on Atlantic drilling that have been put into effect by both Republican and Democratic presidents,” Sanford wrote in the post.
“They were in place because of the very strongly divided beliefs of so many along the coast on whether or not drilling fit with local control, tourism and environmental risk weighed against what most engineers suspect would be at most a four- month supply of oil reserves.”
Sanford said state and local governments were in a better position than the federal government to reflect their communities’ feelings about drilling near their beaches and wetlands.
“If industrial capacity is necessitated in Port Royal or Calabogie Sounds to support what’s happening offshore, shouldn’t people who live close by have a hand in indeed determining the way their neighborhood develops?” he wrote.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments