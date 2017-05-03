Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina Pause 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 2:11 Muschamp talks about Deebo Samuel, more in Spurs Up Tour stop 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 2:43 Javon Kinlaw signs with the Gamecocks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy