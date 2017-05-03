Trump says forging peace in Middle East may not be so tough

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video Pause 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 2:11 Muschamp talks about Deebo Samuel, more in Spurs Up Tour stop 0:38 Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 5:48 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 loss to Kentucky 2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was President Trump's guest at the White House, where Trump told him he would facilitate a peace agreement between Palestine and Israel in any way he can.