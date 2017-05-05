News
Sports
Go Gamecocks
Go Columbia
62°
Full Menu
62°
Customer Service
Customer Service
E-Edition
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Newsletters
Photo Posters
Obituaries
News
All News
Local News
Crime & Courts
Business
Politics
Education
Military
State
Nation/World
Civil Rights
Charleston Shootings
Data, Weather and Traffic
Databases
Weather
Traffic
Politics
All Politics
The Buzz
SC Salary Database
GoGamecocks
All GoGamecocks
Football
Recruiting
Phil Kornblut
Baseball
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Other Sports
Columnists
Josh Kendall
David Cloninger
Sports
Sports
GoGamecocks.com
Clemson Tigers
High School Sports
College
NFL
NBA
NASCAR
MLB
Golf
Columnists
Baxter's Blitz
GoColumbia
All GoColumbia
Entertainment
Celebrities
Contests
Events & Movies
Events Calendar
Movies
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Pets
Health
Home & Garden
Religion News
Entertainment
Books
Social
Place Announcement
Features
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Special Sections
Living Here Guide
Opinion
All Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter or Op-Ed Column
Editorials
Opinion Extra
Columnists
Cindi Ross Scoppe
Robert Ariail
Business
Business
National Business
Technology
Shop Around
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Cars
Homes
Place an ad
Politics & Government
May 05, 2017 7:42 AM
Ariail on SC gas tax negotiations
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
4 days ago
3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina
2:37
4 days ago
3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina
0:47
13 days ago
Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world
0:31
15 days ago
This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church
View More Video
Politics & Government
12 cent-a-gallon SC gas tax hike gets key approval
The Latest: Russia: Others may help secure Syria safe zones
‘Majority Minority’ podcast: Rep. Díaz-Balart’s passions include Cuba, Waffle House
US military member killed in Somalia, 1st death since 1993
US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemployment 4.4 pct.
Politics & Government
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital & Home Subscriptions
Digital Replica Edition
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Newsletters
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Mobile Options
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
Special Sections
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments