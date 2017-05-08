SC State to honor Gov. McMaster

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will receive an honorary degree Friday from the state's only historically black public university.
S.C. State University’s trustees voted Monday to give the Richland Republican an honorary doctor of laws degree at its Friday graduation ceremony, a university spokesperson said.
McMaster will deliver the commencement address at the Orangeburg school.
S.C. State president James Clark also will receive an honorary doctor of engineering and technology degree.
S.C. State board chairman Charles Way said trustees unanimously agreed to honor McMaster. “S.C. State University is a state agency. Gov. McMaster is the chief officer of the state ... and he has shown a great deal of interest in us. He has been very encouraging to us as an HBCU (historically black college or university).”
The honorary award comes after some S.C. State students launched a petition requesting a new speaker, someone with whom the students could connect, the petition said.
In a letter to students responding to the petition last week, Clark said McMaster was asked to speak because he previously had pledged his support to the university. “As we seek to become a more global university, we must continue to expand our thoughts on inclusion and acceptance of diversity, for that is one of many ways in which this university will be successful,” Clark wrote.
