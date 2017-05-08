Trump calls Yates’ testimony ‘old news’ in quick response to Senate testimony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff Pause 1:49 911 calls from fatal Lexington boat accident 1:28 He once gave me his glove and now Marcus Lattimore coaches me 3:50 Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer 0:50 Potholes cause major damage to South Carolina drivers 2:35 Gov. Henry McMaster: state already has enough money to fix roads 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 1:32 South Carolina's new track is 'best in the world' 1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn mislead Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN