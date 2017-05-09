Nikki Haley rolling back UN’s ‘anti-Israel bias,’ Israeli official says

Nikki Haley’s performance so far as UN ambassador is getting rave reviews from one U.S. ally.
Israel’s justice minister told a crowd in New York on Sunday her country is no longer “the United Nations' punching bag” now that Haley is representing the U.S., according to the Washington Free Beacon.
“We can see the change with Nikki Haley as the U.S. ambassador,” Ayelet Shaked said. “Israelis finally feel that we have someone leading the fight for justice and morality in a place without it. We feel like our voice will finally be heard in the halls of the General Assembly.”
Haley has made a habit of rebuking the UN for actions she considers overly critical of Israel.
“It is the U.N.'s anti-Israel bias that is long overdue for change,” Haley said at a UN Security Council meeting in February.
Shaked spent part of her talk castigating a UN resolution declaring Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal under international law. That resoluton passed the Security Council when the Obama administration abstained from using its veto.
Haley has called Resolution 2334 “outrageously biased.”
