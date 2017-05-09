Trump fires FBI director James Comey – throwing Russia probe into chaos

President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House said Tuesday.
“The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Sean Spicer told reporters at the White House.
The move is effective immediately. The FBI’s deputy is the acting director.
Trump had asked Comey to stay on as FBI director even though he was overseeing an inquiry into whether Russia colluded with Trump’s presidential campaign in the hacking and public release of top Democrats’ private emails, administration sources said Tuesday.
Former President Barack Obama appointed Comey to a 10-year term in 2013, but Trump had the prerogative of removing him from the job.
“Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well,” Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.. “I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests.”
“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”
“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said Trump said in a statement.
A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
