May 09, 2017 7:32 PM

SC Gov. McMaster vetoes gas tax, Legislature poised to override

By Cassie Cope

Making good on his promise, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster vetoed a proposal to raise taxes and fees to repair the state’s crumbling roads.

But both the S.C. House and Senate passed the plan with super majority margins and the Legislature is poised to override the governor’s veto.

“If we would simply reform how DOT spends your tax dollars to be responsible and accountable, we’d have plenty of money – and this gas tax hike would be totally unnecessary,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said video message on his social media account.

What’s next?

The S.C. Legislature could override Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto as soon as Wednesday. The S.C. House will first take up the proposal. If two-thirds of House members vote for the bill, then it will head to the S.C. Senate.

Both chambers already passed the bill with veto-proof support.

