Today at the SC State House: Veto override?

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster followed through on his threat to veto an increase in the state’s gas tax to fund road repairs on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with the Legislature early in the governor’s term.
McMaster announced his opposition to a gas tax rise earlier in the session, instead calling on lawmakers to pay for road repairs through borrowing.
But lawmakers passed a compromise bill earlier this week with veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, who was one of the main architects of the legislative roads plan, said lawmakers could override the governor’s veto as early as today.
The Legislature adjourns for the year on Thursday.
Other meetings:
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry Executive Subcommittee on S.261 and H.4070, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Public Works Transportation Subcommittee on H.3739, Blatt Room 433
▪ 9 a.m. House Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 11 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Russell Ott), Blatt Room 305
