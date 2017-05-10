Beyond the Bubble: Red-state Democrats see tide turning

In this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, Kansas Republicans balk at the governor’s Trump-like tax policy, Democrats plot to snatch away a GOP seat in south Florida and a new sanctuary cities law could mark the moment Texas turns purple for good.
Joining co-hosts Kristin Roberts, Washington editor for McClatchy, and Pati Mazzei, senior political writer for the Miami Herald are reporters Bud Kennedy at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Bryan Lowry of the Kansas City Star as well as national political correspondent Alex Roarty.
On this episode:
_Special guest Steve Schale, a longtime Democratic operative in Florida, joins his party peers in celebrating a possible House seat takeover in Miami, but warns against getting too confident.
_Bud Kennedy explains why the Texas sanctuary cities law could affect politics and party control well beyond the state’s borders for generations to come.
_Alex Roarty identifies some of the 2018 candidates who might be most affected by the House vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
