Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff Pause 5:28 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto 0:26 Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges for deadly Charleston church shooting 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey 1:06 Jarvis Hall apologizes for killing Forest Acres officer Greg Alia 4:59 Chad Holbrook recaps win over PC 0:59 What makes DiPrato's pimento cheese so special? 0:36 Too Tough to Tame? Muschamp takes on Darlington Raceway 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 1:19 Shawn Lanier family says farewell Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate