Today at the State House: Wrapping things up

Today is the last day in Columbia for South Carolina’s lawmakers, at least for a while.
The S.C. Legislature will adjourn for the year on Thursday, with several items still on the agenda – including a revised Freedom of Information bill, a contentious bill defining anti-Semitism, and new regulations for mopeds.
If legislators adjourn without taking action on your preferred piece of legislation, though, don’t worry. All bills left over from this year’s session will still be considered pending when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.
Lawmakers will even return to Columbia later this month to finish work on any items left up in the air, like last-minute vetoes by the governor.
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Committee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 9 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Cultural Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 321
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast: American Petroleum Institute of South Carolina, State House Grounds
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
