Past investigations show House Speaker Lucas expects state reps to behave

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas expects his fellow state representatives to behave.

That expectation could weigh heavily in the Darlington Republican’s investigation into a confrontation Thursday between two state representatives from Orangeburg. The investigation in the third in Lucas’ three years as speaker, a level of activity that indicates Lucas does not tolerate misbehavior, State House observers said Friday.

“Lucas has a good reputation,” said longtime State House watchdog John Crangle, adding, “Therefore, he can point fingers at House members who he thinks are out of line.”

Lucas rose to the top post in the House in 2014 after former Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston, resigned and pleaded guilty to using campaign money for personal expenses.

Due to the circumstances of his promotion, Lucas is more sensitive to ethical violations, Crangle said. Lucas also knows the House’s reputation took a hit because of the Harrell scandal.

Part of Lucas’ job, after he took over, was to clean up that scandal’s mess and “insist on integrity and ethical conduct,” Crangle said.

“Speaker Lucas recognizes that we are adults, who have been elected to represent the citizens of South Carolina, and that’s exactly what he expects of us,” said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, a longtime Lucas friend.

Under Lucas, the speaker’s office has investigated:

▪ Rep. Nelson Hardwick, R-Horry, who resigned in May 2015 after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against him. After Hardwick resigned, the speaker’s office turned over the results of its investigation to the State Law Enforcement Division. Last December, Hardwick pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the third degree, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

▪ Rep. Eddie Southard, R-Berkeley, who resigned after a House page filed a sexual-harassment complaint. Southard said he quit to protect his family, honor and reputation. However, the S.C. House Ethics Committee ordered him to pay a $2,000 fine as part of a settlement, which did not admit or contest the allegations.

In addition, Lucas was prepared to expel Rep. Chris Corley, who was indicted on criminal domestic violence charges after police said he beat his wife. The Aiken Republican resigned from his seat earlier this year — just as a resolution calling for his expulsion, sponsored by Lucas, was about to hit the House floor.

Now, the Speaker’s Office is investigating a State House confrontation Thursday between state Reps. Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Jerry Govan, both Orangeburg Democrats. The two reportedly became embroiled in a confrontation over legislation to consolidate Orangeburg County school districts on the last day of the legislative session.

“This matter is being investigated by the Speaker’s Office and, as such, it’s inappropriate, in my mind, for me to comment at this time,” Cobb-Hunter said Friday.

Thursday, Govan said he and Cobb-Hunter had a disagreement over a bill but would not elaborate further. “We did have differences of opinions on a few things, but the matter was concluded with the passage of the bill.”

The Speaker's Office, which would not comment Friday, is required to conduct an investigation when a complaint is filed. Once it has concluded, the findings of that investigation can be referred to law enforcement or the House Ethics Committee.

In 2004, Govan was removed from the powerful House Judiciary Committee and assigned to a less prominent panel after he and another lawmaker, then-state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, got into a heated argument over a bill.

Govan and Harrison said no blows were struck in that incident. However, a lawmaker who intervened said a blow from someone “grazed” his face.